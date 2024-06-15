Stephen Robert Branstetter Sells 4,174 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $183,280.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,821.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Robert Branstetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14.

Smartsheet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $41.81 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $49.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $219,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $38,388,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in Smartsheet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 569,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after buying an additional 253,598 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

