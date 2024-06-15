Steven M. Klein Purchases 11,061 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) CEO Steven M. Klein bought 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $83,621.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 467,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $345.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

