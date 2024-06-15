Stifel Nicolaus Increases Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to $125.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollarama from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $89.88 on Thursday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

