Stifel Nicolaus Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$125.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$125.80.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$123.85 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$84.19 and a 12 month high of C$129.16. The firm has a market cap of C$34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$119.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$106.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01. In other news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,775 shares of company stock worth $8,198,939. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

