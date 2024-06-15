Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) vs. Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) Critical Contrast

Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Free Report) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Stitch Fix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meiwu Technology $20.50 million 0.08 -$11.07 million N/A N/A Stitch Fix $1.64 billion 0.25 -$171.97 million ($1.02) -3.38

Meiwu Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Stitch Fix 2 10 0 0 1.83

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Meiwu Technology and Stitch Fix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Stitch Fix has a consensus price target of $3.29, suggesting a potential downside of 4.71%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stitch Fix has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix -8.68% -41.40% -16.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Meiwu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Meiwu Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It operates Clean Food Platform, an electronic online platform designs to provide primarily clean food to customers in China. The company also engages the provision of restaurant services; sells drinks, fruits, and frozen products; and wholesale of agricultural products, as well as provides short messages services and technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. Meiwu Technology Company Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

