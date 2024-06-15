STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Down to $45.24

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.24, but opened at $44.25. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $44.28, with a volume of 153,454 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,433 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,572,000 after buying an additional 109,477 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $80,991,000 after purchasing an additional 129,772 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $2,218,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

