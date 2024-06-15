Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Bumble Put Options (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 26,145 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 126% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,554 put options.

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.73. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Bank of America raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bumble from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

See Also

