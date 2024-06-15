Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of CoreCivic Call Options (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 8,316 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 831% compared to the average volume of 893 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXW. Northland Securities raised their target price on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush cut CoreCivic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial cut CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,513.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CoreCivic by 1,050.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,603,000 after buying an additional 2,865,763 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,297,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,091,000 after buying an additional 641,576 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in CoreCivic by 1,284.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 545,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 506,522 shares during the last quarter. Courage Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,323,000. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. raised its position in CoreCivic by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 425,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. CoreCivic has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $16.54.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

