Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Bought by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,878 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bancorp accounts for about 0.6% of Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 58.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $53.15.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 22.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

