StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $2.96.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.