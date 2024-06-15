StockNews.com Downgrades ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) to Buy

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance
Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
