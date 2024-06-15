StockNews.com Downgrades ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) to Buy

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 98,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 26,843 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

