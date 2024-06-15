StockNews.com Downgrades Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Sell

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.68. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Qurate Retail by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 12.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

