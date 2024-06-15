StockNews.com Downgrades Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) to Sell

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE RCI opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $48.19.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,532,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,988,000 after acquiring an additional 247,496 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $520,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 131,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 66,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

