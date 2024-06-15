StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $9.00 on Friday. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.77.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
