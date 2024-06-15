StockNews.com Upgrades Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Hold

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ONB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.78 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old National Bancorp news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 367,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

