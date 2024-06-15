Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Down 7%

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 125,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,457,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.19. The stock has a market cap of £3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

