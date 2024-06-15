Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Strong-Buy”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.57.

Strathcona Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SCR stock opened at C$31.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.42. Strathcona Resources has a one year low of C$20.16 and a one year high of C$37.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.09. Strathcona Resources had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$795.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Strathcona Resources will post 4.2663438 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strathcona Resources

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgan purchased 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,360.60. 91.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

