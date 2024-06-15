Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) is Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,715 shares during the period. Stride comprises 6.0% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stride were worth $29,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stride by 348.7% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 563,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 437,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at $25,594,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Stride by 89.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 472,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 222,866 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Stride by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 186,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Stride by 48.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 325,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 106,091 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LRN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of LRN opened at $67.71 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

