Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Up 172.4% in May

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 172.4% from the May 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Subaru Stock Performance

Shares of FUJHY opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Subaru had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Subaru will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

About Subaru

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Subaru Co. ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Free Report ) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Subaru were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

