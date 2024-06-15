Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) VP Sells $20,980.00 in Stock

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) VP Craig Palleschi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $20,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:SPH opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.46. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $22.33.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $498.09 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 8.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPH. Argus upped their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Fractal Investments LLC grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 1,090.4% during the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 207,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 328,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 428.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 316,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 18.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 679,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after buying an additional 103,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

