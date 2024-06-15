Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,306 shares during the period. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SLF stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.588 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

See Also

