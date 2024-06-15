Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Update

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,155,500 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 8,494,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,555.5 days.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Price Performance

OTCMKTS SNPTF opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. Sunny Optical Technology has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Get Sunny Optical Technology (Group) alerts:

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.