Sunpointe LLC Invests $234,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after buying an additional 927,302 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,383,000 after buying an additional 28,649 shares during the period. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,229,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $141.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $144.22.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $72,002,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,446 shares of company stock worth $44,478,193 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.16.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

