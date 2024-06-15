Super Group (SGHC) & Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Super Group to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group 4.33% 11.56% 6.93% Super Group Competitors -113.09% -54.80% -21.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Super Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Super Group has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Super Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Super Group Competitors 223 979 2212 62 2.61

Super Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 56.72%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 26.56%. Given Super Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Super Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.48 billion -$11.42 million 27.92 Super Group Competitors $4.14 billion $96.90 million 22.76

Super Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Super Group. Super Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Super Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

