Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Danielle Burkhalter Sells 6,000 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $158,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $801,042.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Surgery Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 257.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

