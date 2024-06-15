Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Vikram Gupta Sells 258 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Vikram Gupta sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $24,535.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $91.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.53. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $121.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Synaptics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Synaptics by 20.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 37.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 39.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,579,000 after buying an additional 317,307 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

