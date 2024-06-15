Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Scotiabank

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.01. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

