T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on September 12th

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

T-Mobile US has a payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect T-Mobile US to earn $11.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $175.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $129.60 and a 12-month high of $182.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total value of $30,548,250.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 683,320,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,055,551,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,765,836.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total transaction of $30,548,250.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 683,320,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,055,551,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,921,280 shares of company stock worth $1,143,680,180. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.36.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

