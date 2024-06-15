T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Update

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,800 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the May 15th total of 636,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of T2 Biosystems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T2 Biosystems stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of T2 Biosystems worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems Stock Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.