Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) vs. Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP) Critical Comparison

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) and Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Sound Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Taboola.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Sound Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Taboola.com and Sound Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sound Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Taboola.com currently has a consensus price target of $5.79, suggesting a potential upside of 58.20%. Given Taboola.com’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Sound Group.

This table compares Taboola.com and Sound Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -5.04% -2.64% -1.64% Sound Group 1.69% 8.71% 4.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taboola.com and Sound Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.53 billion 0.70 -$82.04 million ($0.23) -15.91 Sound Group $316.83 million 0.04 $12.54 million $0.99 2.21

Sound Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Group has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sound Group beats Taboola.com on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sound Group

(Get Free Report)

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.