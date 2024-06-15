Talen Energy Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TLNE)

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Talen Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLNE. BWS Financial upped their target price on Talen Energy from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $116.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.74. Talen Energy has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $125.79.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects.

