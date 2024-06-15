Talen Energy Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TLNE)

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Talen Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.
Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Talen Energy
Talen Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $116.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.74. Talen Energy has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $125.79.
Talen Energy Company Profile
Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Talen Energy
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.