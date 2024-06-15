Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE:TVE opened at C$3.51 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.76 and a 12 month high of C$4.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.46.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of C$393.34 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1714964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett purchased 10,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.57 per share, with a total value of C$36,403.28. In other news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$34,680.00. Also, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett acquired 10,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,403.28. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 55,413 shares of company stock worth $205,836. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

