Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,563. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,025,521,000 after acquiring an additional 201,817 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,695,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,085,794,000 after purchasing an additional 252,729 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $713,107,000 after purchasing an additional 401,144 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Targa Resources by 200.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Targa Resources by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,003,000 after purchasing an additional 524,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $122.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

