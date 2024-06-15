Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Target by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $141.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.