Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.03.

Shares of NYSE TGB opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

