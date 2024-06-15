TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on TASK. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on TaskUs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of TASK stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.36.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $227.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. Analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in TaskUs by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 155,751 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 25.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 1.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in TaskUs by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,621 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

