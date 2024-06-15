TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Short Interest Down 15.3% in May

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.
TaskUs Stock Performance
TaskUs stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $15.40.
TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $227.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of TaskUs
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Quarry LP boosted its stake in TaskUs by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TaskUs Company Profile
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.
