TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TATT opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. TAT Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Institutional Trading of TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

