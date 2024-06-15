TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
TAT Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ TATT opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. TAT Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $16.24.
TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 4.99%.
TAT Technologies Company Profile
TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
