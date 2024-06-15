Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Up 66.9% in May

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the May 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Taylor Devices Stock Down 1.5 %

Taylor Devices stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $61.69.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TAYD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Devices

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAYD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Devices during the first quarter valued at $373,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Devices

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.