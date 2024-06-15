TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TC Energy

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 7,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in TC Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.