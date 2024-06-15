TD Cowen Raises CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target to $95.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price target on CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

CAVA Group stock opened at $89.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19. CAVA Group has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion and a PE ratio of 219.35.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In related news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,279,218 shares of company stock valued at $243,216,119.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 215.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,840 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CAVA Group by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,792,000 after buying an additional 3,119,281 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after buying an additional 995,800 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter worth $38,225,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 92.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,860,000 after acquiring an additional 545,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

