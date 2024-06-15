Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TISI stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Team has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Team

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

In other Team news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 20,342 shares of Team stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $116,152.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,474,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,421,599.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 59,235 shares of company stock valued at $378,626. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Team stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

