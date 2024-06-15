TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TechPrecision Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPCS opened at $3.66 on Friday. TechPrecision has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TechPrecision stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 393,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000. TechPrecision comprises 1.3% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned about 4.51% of TechPrecision at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

