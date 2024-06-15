Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $4.52

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.42. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 78,198 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telefónica by 171.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the first quarter worth $88,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Telefónica by 21.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 300,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 52,586 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Telefónica by 113.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

