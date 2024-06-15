Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Short Interest Update

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the May 15th total of 17,500 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Telesis Bio Trading Up 13.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. Telesis Bio has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76.

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($99.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Telesis Bio had a negative net margin of 183.66% and a negative return on equity of 359.32%.

Telesis Bio Company Profile

Telesis Bio, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. The company offers BioXp 3250 system and BioXp 9600 system that empower researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) with onboard next generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice, as well as mRNA constructs; and BioXp De Novo kits, which contains building blocks and reagents, including proprietary Gibson assembly branded reagents for specific synthetic biology workflow applications.

