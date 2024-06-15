Tellurian Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Tellurian in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. White forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Tellurian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. The company had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 million.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Tellurian Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tellurian by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tellurian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

