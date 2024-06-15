Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Update

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 29,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 236,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on Tenon Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:TNON opened at $0.62 on Friday. Tenon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 445.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,267.31%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

