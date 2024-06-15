Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

TEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,279,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,968 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $52.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.61. Terex has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

