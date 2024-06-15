Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Tesla by 2,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock opened at $178.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.68.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

