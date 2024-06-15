TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CFO Meredith S. Weil Sells 4,087 Shares

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $51,373.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,313.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $12.27 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.70.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 418.52%.

TFSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after buying an additional 152,815 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 433,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 113,191 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 84,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 33,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 32,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,298,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

